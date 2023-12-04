Open Menu

PAS Awards Gold Medal To UVAS Prof Dr Ijaz

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan Academy of Sciences awarded the PAS Gold Medal-2023 to University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore’s researcher Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz in recognition of his exceptional research contributions in the field of agricultural & veterinary sciences and forestry

According to a spokesperson for the university, the award was presented by the President of Pakistan Academy of Sciences Dr Khalid Mahmood Khan in a ceremony held at the Auditorium of Pakistan Academy of Sciences Islamabad.

This national award honors only one scientist annually within the specified category chosen from researchers across all universities in Pakistan.

A well-known researcher from UVAS Department of Veterinary Medicine Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz clinched this award among all universities across Pakistan.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed congratulated on his achievement and lauded Prof Dr Ijaz’s efforts and contribution in agricultural sciences, veterinary sciences and forestry.

