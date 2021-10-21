PECB’s Student Council takes oath at investiture ceremony held in Beijing

The Student Council of the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) for academic session 2021-22 took oath in an auspicious investiture ceremony held in the college gymnasium here on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Student Council of the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) for academic session 2021-22 took oath in an auspicious investiture ceremony held in the college gymnasium here on Thursday.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Principal, Ms. Shazia Amjad, staff and the students welcomed the guests. The ceremony started with recitation from the Holy Quran. The national anthem was played.

While addressing the audience, Ambassador Haque said that the PECB has played a key role in connecting people, building values and imparting high quality education during the last 50 years.

"Being the first international school established on request of the Chinese leadership in Beijing, it has not only served the requirements and needs of the Pakistani and Chinese students but provided a platform to students of over 50 nationalities especially the children of foreign diplomats based in the Chinese capital," he added.

Acknowledging the role of the PECB in strengthening friendship between Pakistan and China, he said that it remained at the forefront to promoting bilateral ties during the last five decades.

He said that the school has received several leaders of both Pakistan and China and hosted various important events especially this year as both countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Ambassador Haque extended his congratulations to students for being elected for the student council and said that the extra curriculum activities are equally important to inculcate the leadership qualities among the students.

He advised the students to take responsibility and work hard on their talents and potentials in a bid to prepare them to contribute to the development of the country.

Ambassador Haque also appreciated the principal and teaching staff for their hard work and efforts for organizing the investiture ceremony in a befitting manner.

In her welcome address, Principal, Ms Shazia Amjad also congratulated the student council and said that their election is reflection of their capability and hard work as well as desire for playing a pivotal role for betterment of PECB.

She also welcomed and congratulated the parents of the students who have been elected for the student council.

The members of student council are elected through voting annually. Muhammad Rao, a student of A Level-I was elected as the Head Boy while Saskia Shi, a student of A Level-II was elected as the Head Girl for the current academic session.

Alexandar, student of A Level-II and Cindy Avom, student of A Level-I were elected as sports Captain Boys and Sports Captain Girls respectively.

Umar Jon, student of A Level-I, Hania Ansari, student of A Lelvel-I� were elecgted as Deputy Head Boy and Deputy Head Girl while Muhammad Ibrahim, student of IG-II and Mahrukh Asif, students of IG-II were elected as Deputy Sports Captain of boys and girls.

Presidents and vice presidents of of different clubs included Islombek and Hania Qasim (Basketball Club), Zonaira Ali and Mora Wang (board Games Club), Muskan Israr Khan and Hareem Binte Nadeem (Community Service Club), Sabeeh Ansari and Ali Sher Awan (Football Club) Eeman Fatima and Aysha Fatima (Health Club), Muhtsim Fuad Chudury and Mohammed Hany (History Club), Sara Faisal and Malaika Asghar (Life Skills Club), Rukaiya Tahira and Dilaram Shamaozadi (Performing Art Club), Uswa Arshad and Emaan Asghar (Science Club), Mustafa Shabab and Syeda Qissa Zehra (Badminton Club), Alexandra Lemos and Stuti Parajuly (Music Club), Amna Khan and Maham Noor (Art Club) and Karam Mahjub and Thoma Ma (Table Tennis Club).

Vice Principal Maqsood Sadiq administered oath to the newly elected council.

Ambassador Moin ul Haq, Deputy Head of Mission Ahmed Farooq and Defense Attach� Brig. Shahid Amir presented sashes to the members of the students' council.

Senior diplomats, officials, parents, teachers, and students of the college attended the auspicious event.