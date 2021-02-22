Peshawar Medical & Dental College holds white coat ceremony

Peshawar Medical & Dental College, Peshawar held its white coat ceremony to welcome the first year MBBS & BDS students into academics of their medical profession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Peshawar Medical & Dental College, Peshawar held its white coat ceremony to welcome the first year MBBS & BDS students into academics of their medical profession.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Dean PMC Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman was the chief guest whereas heads and faculty of various departments were also present at the occasion.

The ceremony signifies beginning of medical students' journeys to achieve the long white coat, when they are physicians. It also symbolizes professionalism, caring and trust, which they must earn from patients.

Meanwhile, talking to the ceremony Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman urged upon the newly admitted students to focus on their academic and co-curricular activities to emerge as competent ethical health and dental professionals of the future.

He stressed upon them the need to study and treat human beings as a bio-psychosocial whole considering their physical & mental health needs in a synergic way with their social situation, issues, and problems.

The dean advised them not to prematurely indulge themselves into practice and patient care activities unless asked so as part of the learning assignment by the faculty and with the help of assigned supervisors and mentors. He asked students to spend their energies in academic and research with the objective to serve ailing humanity.

Head Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Department introduced to them the team of peer counselors who will guide the new entrants as their contemporary senior students in various ways while pursuing their studies.

Rules and Regulation of the college and hostel were also introduced with the advice to ensure punctuality in study as the college has a policy of zero tolerance on attendance and irregularity. Principal PMC, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aman Khan and Principal PDC Prof. Dr. Shamim Akhtar also spoke to the event.