Public defence of PhD scholar on Friday held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Ph.D. Public Defense of Ms. Sumaira Qanwal ( HEC Scholar) will be held on Friday, 25th October in the Department of English ,The Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Ms. Qanwal completed her research work entitled "Effect of Emotional Intelligence Instruction on L2 Speaking Skills of Learners at Postgraduate Level in Pakistan" in the field of Applied Linguistics under the supervision of Prof.

Dr. Mamuna Ghani, Dean Faculty of Arts. Prof. Dr. Asim Rai, Dean Faculty of Arts, GC University, Faislabad and Dr. Asma K. Shehzad, COMSATS Vehari will be the external examiners.

All of the M.Phil and PhD Scholars and teachers of the concerned disciplines are invited to join this academic activity.