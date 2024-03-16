Open Menu

Punjab Govt Plans To Privatize Public Schools

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Teachers' organizations oppose the plan, advocating for teacher recruitment instead.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2024) Punjab school Education Department on Saturday announced plans to privatize government schools throughout the province, including Rawalpindi, through a private-public partnership model.

The privatization process is set to begin within three months, with no specific allocation in the upcoming budget for these public schools, signaling a shift in the education sector's operational model.

Schools lacking permanent teachers or with minimal staff will be the initial focus of this initiative.

Concerns include potential cost escalations and the impact on enrollment due to increased fees and the elimination of free textbooks.

The department requested lists of such schools within a week to expedite the process. Administrations are instructed to provide detailed information on facilities and student enrollment.

Despite negotiations, no agreement was reached with the Education Minister. With a significant portion of the education budget allocated to teacher salaries, there are concerns about insufficient funding for other educational expenses.

