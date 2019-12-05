UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Career Counseling And Placement Centre Organises Workshop

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:12 PM

Punjab University Career Counseling and Placement Centre organises workshop

The Punjab University Career Counseling and Placement Centre (CCPC) organised a training workshop on CV writing and interview skills at the Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET) here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Career Counseling and Placement Centre (CCPC) organised a training workshop on CV writing and interview skills at the Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET) here on Thursday.

ICET Director Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durani, CCPC Director Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, Focal Person Dr Bilal Haider, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the workshop.

Mr Farhan Shabbir and Adnan Sarwar briefed students on how to write CVs and present themselves before an interview panel.

Dr Qayyum Chaudhry said that the workshop was aimed at polishing skills of students so that they could improve their performance to get a job.

