Punjab University issues MA/MSc online admission schedule

The Punjab University (PU) has issued a revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for the MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021.

The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to Covid-19).

The last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private and improve division candidates is May 31, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 1-6-2021 to 7-6-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.