Punjab University (PU) awards four PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab University (PU) on Monday awarded four PhD degrees to scholars in different disciplines.

The scholars awarded degrees included: Shah Nawaz, son of Haq Nawaz, in the subject of Arabic, after approval of his thesis entitled 'Al-Syed Siddique Hassan Khan Alqanooji Lugaviyun Wa Dirastun Khasa Al Bulga Fi Usoolilugh Wa Moqaranatuhoo Ma Al Muzhir Lissayuti'; Asifa Jahangir, daughter of Muhammad Jahangir, in the subject of South Asian Studies (Area of Specialisation is International Relations) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Afghanistan-India Geopolitical Interests: Implications for Pakistan (2002-2014)'.

Similarly, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Abidi, son of Syed Sajjad Hussain, was awarded degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Replacement of Conventional Piscicide with Indigenous Plant Material: Isolation, Purification and its Effects on Target and Non-Target Fish'; and Rubina Mushtaq, daughter of Muhammad Mushtaq, in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled 'Production of Bacillus Thuringiensis Recombinant Cry Proteins and Analysis of Mode of Action of their Toxicity'.