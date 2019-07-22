UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University (PU) Awards Four PhD Degrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:49 PM

Punjab University (PU) awards four PhD degrees

The Punjab University (PU) on Monday awarded four PhD degrees to scholars in different disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab University (PU) on Monday awarded four PhD degrees to scholars in different disciplines.

The scholars awarded degrees included: Shah Nawaz, son of Haq Nawaz, in the subject of Arabic, after approval of his thesis entitled 'Al-Syed Siddique Hassan Khan Alqanooji Lugaviyun Wa Dirastun Khasa Al Bulga Fi Usoolilugh Wa Moqaranatuhoo Ma Al Muzhir Lissayuti'; Asifa Jahangir, daughter of Muhammad Jahangir, in the subject of South Asian Studies (Area of Specialisation is International Relations) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Afghanistan-India Geopolitical Interests: Implications for Pakistan (2002-2014)'.

Similarly, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Abidi, son of Syed Sajjad Hussain, was awarded degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Replacement of Conventional Piscicide with Indigenous Plant Material: Isolation, Purification and its Effects on Target and Non-Target Fish'; and Rubina Mushtaq, daughter of Muhammad Mushtaq, in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled 'Production of Bacillus Thuringiensis Recombinant Cry Proteins and Analysis of Mode of Action of their Toxicity'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Wa Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistani visa stickers being stolen from passport ..

23 minutes ago

River Indus erosion wreaking havoc

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seizes two KG heroin, ..

3 minutes ago

West zone police arrest 54 suspects in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Tourism Dept takes over possession of cafe 'Khana ..

3 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.