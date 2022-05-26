UrduPoint.com

Qualified JEST Candidates To Get Offer Orders On Friday

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 05:07 PM

The District Education Department has announced that the offer orders of all recommended candidates belonging to taluka Qasimabad for the post of Junior Elementary School Teacher (JEST) male and female will be distributed on Friday (May 27)

According to a circular issued here the other day, the offer orders of all recommended female candidates belonging to taluka Qasimabad will be distributed at the office of District Education Officer, Hyderabad from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday while male candidates would receive their orders from 3 pm to 5 pm.

All qualified candidates were asked to bring their original computerized national identity cards (CNIC) with them to collect their offer orders personally, the circular reads.

