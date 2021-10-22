Regional admin to start strict monitoring of teachers performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional administration have decided to implement strict monitoring system in educational institutes to evaluate performance of teachers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Regional administration have decided to implement strict monitoring system in educational institutes to evaluate performance of teachers.

This was disclosed by Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed while presiding over the meeting of Multan public board of governors here on Friday.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to make Multan Public School an exemplary institute adding that interference in schools matters would not be tolerated. He said that capacity building of teachers was need of hour to improve educational system. He said that benefits and appreciation for educational staff over good performance was also under consideration of the board.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Amir Karim Khan stressed upon the need of a positive competition among teachers to improve performance. He asked school administration to make a comprehensive plan for promoting co-curricular activities among students.

The board of governors also gave approval for construction of cafeteria in boys branch of Multan Public School while projects of repairing and expansion of schools roads and news rooms in girls branch was also discussed in the meeting.

The board also sought remarks of budget committee on the suggestions of salary increment and other budget related matters.