Researchers Urged To Present Solution To Public, Industrial Problems: Vice Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:14 PM

Researchers urged to present solution to public, industrial problems: Vice Chancellor

Researchers should come up with viable solutions to problems being faced by the people as well as the industry, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Researchers should come up with viable solutions to problems being faced by the people as well as the industry, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

He was addressing the teaching assistants' workshops, arranged by the Directorate of Academics, UAF, here Saturday.

He said that in modern world, universities worked as think tanks and provided solutions. He said that researchers need to priorities the issues so that effective work could be carried out.

Director Academics Dr Yasir Jamil said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure quality education at par with international standards as the UAF stood among the top universities of the world.

