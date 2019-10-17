UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Discusses Amendment In Rule Of CSS Examination Without Seeking Approval

Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:47 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in its meeting here Thursday, discussed Amendment made in Rule 11 (i) of the qualifying criteria of Central Superior Services (CSS) examination 2013 and 2014 by the FPSC without seeking approval of the competent authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in its meeting here Thursday, discussed Amendment made in Rule 11 (i) of the qualifying criteria of Central Superior Services (CSS) examination 2013 and 2014 by the FPSC without seeking approval of the competent authority.

The Committee which met at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Tallah Mehmood was told by the Secretary Federal Public Service Commission that the Committee has already reviewed about the change in the code of conduct of rule in its previous meeting. He told that in the light of the report of FIA submitted before the Committee, the FPSC had not made any amendment to accommodate someone.

The Committee also discussed "The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Amendment Bill, 2019" moved by the Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.

Secretary Power Division gave detailed briefing to the Committee about the additional points in this regard.

Senator Robeena Khalid said that Mian Raza Rabbani can give better answer of the Secretary's points therefore the matter should be discussed in the presence of Raza Rabbani.

Senators Najma Hameed, Robeena Khalid, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sameena Saeed and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Sawati attended the meeting.

