Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur Announces Schedule Of Annual Exams 2018 Of LLB

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 05:18 PM

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur announces schedule of annual exams 2018 of LLB

Controller of examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto on Saturday announced that as per revised schedule of annual examinations 2018 of LLB Part-I (five year program) and LLB (three year program) part-I (failure) and Part-II & III (Fresh & Failure) will start from October 22 to November 10 2019 at the affiliated Law Colleges of SALU, Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Controller of examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto on Saturday announced that as per revised schedule of annual examinations 2018 of LLB Part-I (five year program) and LLB (three year program) part-I (failure) and Part-II & III (Fresh & Failure) will start from October 22 to November 10 2019 at the affiliated Law Colleges of SALU, Khairpur.

The copy of the timetable has been sent to the concerned Law colleges. The appearing candidates have been advised to appear in the examinations as per revised announced schedule.

The candidates are further advised to collect their slips from the concerned centers on Monday (October 21). All the papers will be conducted from 09:00 am to 12:00 Noon positively during the morning shift.

