Skills education to be given more importance than formal education in future: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said that in the time to come, the skills education will be given more importance than formal education.

He stated this while inaugurating the first Skills University of Pakistan National Skills University Islamabad.

The university had been established under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,who believes that a country cannot progresses unless the development of skills sector.

He said that for the first time a government has given a package of Rs 10 billion for skills development and now it is receiving positive effects. He further added that thousands of young people are receiving training under the skills development programme.

Skills based hiring is now being done in international organizations like Twitter and Facebook, he informed.

He went on saying that National Skills University will soon become the largest institution in the country and would make its recognition at the world stage.

He said that Centers of Excellence based on Cyber Security, Automotive, Hospitality and other skills would be set up here, adding, entrepreneurship and industry links would also be established here.

Emphasizing on vocational education, the Federal Minister for Education said that among the major challenges being faced by the higher education at present, is that people cannot get employment despite years of degrees due to lack of compatibility in higher education.

He said that 60 PhDs have applied in the current skills training batch under NAVTTC while thousands of master's degree holders and graduates have applied. He said that short term courses are as much important as long term degrees are important.

On the occasion, the Federal Minister appreciated the services of Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of National Skills University and said that he is a very hard working man, he works diligently and in a very short time he will take the university ahead.

He said that the service rendered by HEC Executive Director Dr. Shaista Sohail in higher education during a very difficult time was commendable.

Similarly, the role of the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, especially Mohi-ud-Din Ahmed Wani, is commendable that whenever he was given a task, he delivered it and the Ministry of Education will continue to fully support it.