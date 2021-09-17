UrduPoint.com

Students Score Highest Marks Ever In Peshawar Board Exams

Muhammad Irfan 57 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Peshawar on Friday announced results of annual examinations of classes 10th and 12 with three students setting national record by securing 1098 marks each out of total 1100 marks in the former grade.

Overall pass percentage remained at 93.27.

In the examination for class 12, a total of 60459 candidates were registered, out of whom 57886 were declared successful while 2573 remained absent.

Among the successful candidates, 3806 secured A-One grade, 4325 A and 5696 students secured grade B.

Aden Tariq, a student of Jinnah College Peshawar clinched first position by securing 1084 marks while second and third positions were grabbed by Suleman Jamshed and Muhammad Shoib respectively.

In examination of class 10 th,the first position was shared by three students who secured 1098 marks out of total 1100 marks each, setting a national record. Two of them belonged to Peshawar Model school.

