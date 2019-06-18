Students urged for quality research papers thru reliable research

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh asked Ph.D students to come with reliable research work, to make their own framework for research activities and critical analysis of the paper, which was basis of research activities to put up a quality research paper

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi , Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh asked Ph.D students to come with reliable research work, to make their own framework for research activities and critical analysis of the paper, which was basis of research activities to put up a quality research paper.

He expressed these views while addressing the proposal defense session of the student doing Ph.D from MAJU ,which held on the University campus here.

Associate Dean, business Administration and Social Sciences Faculty, Dr. Shujaat Mubarak and prominent research work supervisors of MAJU and from other Universities were also present, said a press release on Tuesday.

He answered questions from the students and gave some valuable suggestions. While giving his point of view on a research proposal on environmental changes, Dr. Zubair Shaikh said that environmental audit should be kept in mind, what will be its process, who will give Data about pollution, how much data is correct and who will check it.

He said that industrialization is also one of the reasons for climate change.

Pakistan is currently in a pre-take off phase of industrialization.

Due to its apathetic and under developed supply chain, majority of the firms are negatively contributing to the environment and society in the form of industrial waste, increasing health issues, deteriorating marine life and welfare of activities issues be seen during research work, he added.

On another proposal about banking sector in the country, he said that the use of technology has changed the banking structure completely, which has resulted in reduction of staff to a sufficient extent and further new developments will also take place in future.

The PhD students who presented their proposals for research work included Faisal Majid, Asif Saeed Naji, Essa Khan and Sajida Raza while the defense panel comprised Dr. Muhammad Kashif, (SZABIST) Dr. Naveedur Rehman Khan, (Baharia University) Dr. Muhammad Usman Aleem, (PAF-KIET) and Dr. Qamar Abbas, Dr. S.M.Noman Shah, Dr. Rizwan Ul Hassan and Dr. Shafiq from MAJU.