Training Workshop To Prevent Cyber-harassment, Network Security Held At Women University

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:19 PM

Women University in collaboration with Riphah University (Islamabad) arranged a five-day training workshop on cyber network security and how to prevent online harassment especially females

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Women University in collaboration with Riphah University (Islamabad) arranged a five-day training workshop on cyber network security and how to prevent online harassment especially females.

The training workshop on mitigating cyber threats held at Institute of Computer Science and Information Technology Department, which was attended by scores of students, faculty members and other staffers.

The workshop was facilitated by European Union via Trans-Eurasia Information Network* Corporation Center (TEIN*CC).

The main objective of the workshop was to train women network engineers in field of network security, said Dr Sajjad, a trainer, and teacher at Riphah University Islamabad.

The trainer discussed different ways how could hackers breach personal or institutional data and use it in negative activities, especially women harassment. Similarly, the students were imparted practical training how to keep their personal data safe and secure from hackers.

A good number of citizens used social media in the country and so they should arrange their personal data in a manner that no one could breach their information and misuse it.

Dr Sajjad stated that coordinated efforts were needed to address challenge of cyber-bullying and online harassment of women. The effects of cyber bullying are depression, isolation, illness, anger, feeling low self-esteem and ultimately suicide, thus safety advices were shared with the audiences in details, stated Sajjad.

Hackers could harm Banking Accounts, Telecom sector, Institutional Network, Computers, Mobile Networks, he said in response to a question.

To another query about guidelines for general people, another expert namely Arslan Ali Khan suggested that the people should continuously change passwords. Similarly, they should not use common type of passwords. Security passwords should be unique, he suggested.

He also suggested that personal equipments like mobile phones, cameras, memory sticks, or laptops should not be used for other businesses. In case of online harassment, there is complaint cell, establish at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). In law, there is strict punishment for cyber-crimes, seven year imprisonment and Rs 5 million penalty, said Mr Arslaan. The family members should cooperate with harassment victims in order to address the issue properly, he proposed.

Participants of the training workshop were also given certificates.

Women University teachers Ms Mehewar Fatima, (Head of the Department of Computer Science), Ms Sehrish, Ms Aiza, network security experts Mr Shahab Abdo, Zains Akhtar and scores of students were also present in the concluding ceremony.

