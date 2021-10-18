UrduPoint.com

UET Abbottabad Asked To Prepare Plan To Avoid Financial Problems In Future

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:43 PM

UET Abbottabad asked to prepare plan to avoid financial problems in future

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government spokesman Kamran Bangash Monday asked Vice Chancellor and administration of University of Engineering and Technology Abbottabad to prepare a future line of action to avoid financial problems in coming days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government spokesman Kamran Bangash Monday asked Vice Chancellor and administration of University of Engineering and Technology Abbottabad to prepare a future line of action to avoid financial problems in coming days.

During his visit to the UET Abbottabad he said that most of the old public sector universities in the province were facing financial problems and the provincial government was providing them full support.

He further emphasized upon the universities to focus on other disciplines including tourism, hospitality, mines and minerals besides traditional subjects, adding that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government wants that every university should have its own specialty.

Bangash appreciated the initiatives taken by UET VC and administration to provide quality education to youth and said that it was very encouraging that UET Abbottabad was paying attention to research and creative works by the students.

On the occasion, UET Abbottabad VC Professor Tahir Khan briefed the CM's aide about different initiatives by the university administration.

