UET organizes induction ceremony for new students

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organized an induction ceremony for newly enrolled students in undergraduate degree programmes at UET main auditorium complex here on Monday

UET Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar was chief guest, whereas more than 2500 students from UET Lahore and its constituent campuses attended the ceremony.

Dr. Mansoor Sarwar welcomed the new students and hoped that they would focus on pursuing education and interpreting their parents' dreams.

He said that education creates a skilled workforce which was backbone for economic development of a country. "Only those nations which were aware of the importance of education as well as training make progress" he added.

He further said that focusing on higher education was the most important need of the hour for the country's economic development, adding that the challenges faced globally can be resolved only through knowledge.

Director Student Affairs Prof. Dr Asif Ali Qaiser, in taking oath to the new students, explained the background of the university as well as the health and sports facilities available for students in the campus, He also shed light on the activities of various student societies and role of other offices.

Convener Admissions Committee Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Maud also spoke on the occasion.

UET Registrar Muhammad Asif, Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering Prof. Dr. Tahir Izhar, Senior Warden Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, PRO Dr. Tanveer Qasim and head of all departments, Professors and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.