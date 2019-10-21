UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UET Organizes Induction Ceremony For New Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:31 PM

UET organizes induction ceremony for new students

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organized an induction ceremony for newly enrolled students in undergraduate degree programmes at UET main auditorium complex here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organized an induction ceremony for newly enrolled students in undergraduate degree programmes at UET main auditorium complex here on Monday.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar was chief guest, whereas more than 2500 students from UET Lahore and its constituent campuses attended the ceremony.

Dr. Mansoor Sarwar welcomed the new students and hoped that they would focus on pursuing education and interpreting their parents' dreams.

He said that education creates a skilled workforce which was backbone for economic development of a country. "Only those nations which were aware of the importance of education as well as training make progress" he added.

He further said that focusing on higher education was the most important need of the hour for the country's economic development, adding that the challenges faced globally can be resolved only through knowledge.

Director Student Affairs Prof. Dr Asif Ali Qaiser, in taking oath to the new students, explained the background of the university as well as the health and sports facilities available for students in the campus, He also shed light on the activities of various student societies and role of other offices.

Convener Admissions Committee Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Maud also spoke on the occasion.

UET Registrar Muhammad Asif, Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering Prof. Dr. Tahir Izhar, Senior Warden Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, PRO Dr. Tanveer Qasim and head of all departments, Professors and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Education Student Progress Muhammad Ali University Of Engineering And Technology All From

Recent Stories

26th Senior Management course participants meet co ..

1 minute ago

Patients' treatment in all major govt hospitals co ..

1 minute ago

Nine arrested in DEO Kolai Palis murder case

1 minute ago

Pakistan-China ministers discuss practical coopera ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking steps to raise people's living standar ..

6 minutes ago

4091 held for kite flying, selling in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.