UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Undergraduate Program Needs More Attention: Chairman HEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:38 PM

Undergraduate program needs more attention: Chairman HEC

The Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri on Monday visited the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), urging teachers and students to focus on quality education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri on Monday visited the Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU), urging teachers and students to focus on quality education.

Dr Tariq Banuri along with the other HEC officials attended an interactive session with the students, faculty members and staff of the SMIU at the Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, said in a statement.

He said that it was an honour for him to visit the historical institution of Pakistan that has produced father of the nation.

He said that speaking in front of the students and faculty members of the SMIU was a great honour for him.

Addressing the participants, Dr Tariq Banuri said that at least 3 million youth of Pakistan between the age group of 18 to 27 is enrolled in universities.

"The number of students is constantly increasing," he said, adding that less than 3 per cent of the youth was enrolled in universities across the Pakistan when the HEC was formed in 2002.

"We did not have a son of farmer or a carpenter in the universities but the situation is entirely different now," he disclosed. "It is a kind of cultural change and we will have its positive impact on overall society," he maintained.

Expressing his concerns over the quality of education in the country, Dr Tariq Banuri said that there was a crisis of quality.

He said that less than 300 aspirants passed the written tests of the Central Superior Services (CSS). "These all graduates who appeared in the competitive examinations had easily passed our exams but couldn't qualify the competitive examination," he informed. "It is a matter of tremendous concern," he said.

He linked the critical quality education situation with the undergraduate system. "All the money will be focused on undergraduate programs (now)," he announced, saying it will help poor students to get quality education. "We want no child left behind. If our students are successful, our country will be successful," he added.

The HEC chairman also said that the National academy of Higher Education was being formulated.

He said that the research lacks right direction. "We want the research programs focused on the national problems," he explained.

Sharing the new programs being launched in the HEC, he said that all students enrolled in the graduate programs need to register with the HEC so a uniform system for all students pursuing their education and professional careers could be built. "That's a major transformation," he added.

Highlighting the issue of financial crisis the universities are facing, the HEC chairman said that he was trying to fix the issues the universities are facing.

"There is no difference of distributing resources to universities," Dr Tariq Banuri said. "There is a formula and we are bound to follow that," he added.

Dr Shaikh in the welcome address, said that the Sindh Madressatul Islam was one of the first institutions that started the modern education in the region.

The Vice Chancellor said that the universities were facing financial challenges and the current chairman of the HEC was being expected to resolve the issues.

"The quality of education is not up to the mark," Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said. He said that a large number of graduates failed to secure even passing marks in any examination. "We as faculty members are more responsible to address the issue," he said. "This issue needs more attention." He highlighted the issue of the standard of PhD scholars. "Now, we should focus on undergraduates instead of low standard PhD scholars," the SMIU Vice Chancellor urged.

"The research has gone in no direction," Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said. "It should be more specific towards Pakistan," he advised.

"The universities should be allowed to grow independently," Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh suggested. He said that the autonomy of higher education is being compromised.

The HEC chairman also visited various parts of the university,including the Jinnah Museum and faculty members of the SMIU.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Poor Education Visit Superior Muhammad Ali Money HEC CSS All Million

Recent Stories

Syrian President Vows to Bolster Ties With Abkhazi ..

2 minutes ago

Peace Offer to Taliban Remains on the Table - Afgh ..

2 minutes ago

Major Indian Gold Refinery Sovereign Metals Intere ..

2 minutes ago

PCMA for uniform sales tax for local manufacturers ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Energy Giant Novatek Says Signed Deal Loca ..

8 minutes ago

Belarus Has Not Informed Russia of Plans to Cut Oi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.