Undergraduate program needs more attention: Chairman HEC

The Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri on Monday visited the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), urging teachers and students to focus on quality education

Dr Tariq Banuri along with the other HEC officials attended an interactive session with the students, faculty members and staff of the SMIU at the Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, said in a statement.

He said that it was an honour for him to visit the historical institution of Pakistan that has produced father of the nation.

He said that speaking in front of the students and faculty members of the SMIU was a great honour for him.

Addressing the participants, Dr Tariq Banuri said that at least 3 million youth of Pakistan between the age group of 18 to 27 is enrolled in universities.

"The number of students is constantly increasing," he said, adding that less than 3 per cent of the youth was enrolled in universities across the Pakistan when the HEC was formed in 2002.

"We did not have a son of farmer or a carpenter in the universities but the situation is entirely different now," he disclosed. "It is a kind of cultural change and we will have its positive impact on overall society," he maintained.

Expressing his concerns over the quality of education in the country, Dr Tariq Banuri said that there was a crisis of quality.

He said that less than 300 aspirants passed the written tests of the Central Superior Services (CSS). "These all graduates who appeared in the competitive examinations had easily passed our exams but couldn't qualify the competitive examination," he informed. "It is a matter of tremendous concern," he said.

He linked the critical quality education situation with the undergraduate system. "All the money will be focused on undergraduate programs (now)," he announced, saying it will help poor students to get quality education. "We want no child left behind. If our students are successful, our country will be successful," he added.

The HEC chairman also said that the National academy of Higher Education was being formulated.

He said that the research lacks right direction. "We want the research programs focused on the national problems," he explained.

Sharing the new programs being launched in the HEC, he said that all students enrolled in the graduate programs need to register with the HEC so a uniform system for all students pursuing their education and professional careers could be built. "That's a major transformation," he added.

Highlighting the issue of financial crisis the universities are facing, the HEC chairman said that he was trying to fix the issues the universities are facing.

"There is no difference of distributing resources to universities," Dr Tariq Banuri said. "There is a formula and we are bound to follow that," he added.

Dr Shaikh in the welcome address, said that the Sindh Madressatul Islam was one of the first institutions that started the modern education in the region.

The Vice Chancellor said that the universities were facing financial challenges and the current chairman of the HEC was being expected to resolve the issues.

"The quality of education is not up to the mark," Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said. He said that a large number of graduates failed to secure even passing marks in any examination. "We as faculty members are more responsible to address the issue," he said. "This issue needs more attention." He highlighted the issue of the standard of PhD scholars. "Now, we should focus on undergraduates instead of low standard PhD scholars," the SMIU Vice Chancellor urged.

"The research has gone in no direction," Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said. "It should be more specific towards Pakistan," he advised.

"The universities should be allowed to grow independently," Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh suggested. He said that the autonomy of higher education is being compromised.

The HEC chairman also visited various parts of the university,including the Jinnah Museum and faculty members of the SMIU.