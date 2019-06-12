UrduPoint.com
Universities Should Give Freeship To Special Students: Qasim Naveed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:06 PM

Universities should give freeship to Special Students: Qasim Naveed

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has asked all public and private sectors universities and professional colleges to give freeship to Special Students to encourage them get higher education and enable them to live a better and independent life

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has asked all public and private sectors universities and professional colleges to give freeship to Special Students to encourage them get higher education and enable them to live a better and independent life.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office on Wednesday, said a statement.

DEPD Secretary Khalid Chachar, Additional Secretary Abu Bakar and Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Sheikh also attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that the DEPD - Government of Sindh would write a letter to all leading universities and professional colleges, functioning in Sindh, to give freeship to special students in their respective institutions.

Qasim Naveed said that it was a matter of great pleasure that Karachi University has decided to award freeship to Special Students.

