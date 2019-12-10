University of Agriculture Faisalabad syndicate approves M.Phil allowance

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad syndicate has approved M.Phil allowance and improved rates for visiting faculty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad syndicate has approved M.Phil allowance and improved rates for visiting faculty.

The meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf here Tuesday while Registrar Tariq Saeed presented the agenda.

The meeting also approved reduced budget deficit of Rs 186 million from Rs 596 million.

The meeting also gave nod to Annual Report 2017-18.

It also approved Gilgit-Baltistan nominee students and civil work.

The scales of drivers were also upgraded to BPS-7 from BPS-4.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that all-out efforts were being made to address problems of campus community.

He said that university was making headway to find its space in top 500 universities in the world acclaimed rankings.

He said that the UAF was committed to ensure food security in the country.

He said that university had produced 98,809 manpower so far.