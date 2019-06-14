UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) : Entrance Test For Undergraduate Programmes On June 23

Umer Jamshaid 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:17 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) announced June 17 as last date for applying online registration for entrance test in undergraduate programmes of main campus and sub-campuses of the varsity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) -: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) announced June 17 as last date for applying online registration for entrance test in undergraduate programmes of main campus and sub-campuses of the varsity.

According to University sources, the test will be held on June 23.

For the online registration, the candidates will click on the link admissions.uaf.edu.pk.

The second entry test for the candidates who could not appear or succeed in the first entrance test will be held on July 21 with the registration by July 15.

The university is offering 176 under-graduate and post-graduate programmes, the sources informed.

