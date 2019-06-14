UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Issues Schedule Of Registration Of M.A./ Double MA Private

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:16 AM

University of Karachi issues schedule of registration of M.A./ Double MA Private

The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi announced the schedule of submission of the registration forms for Private M.A./Double M.A. and improvement of division 2017

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ):The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi Professor Dr. Arshad Azmi announced the schedule of submission of the registration forms for Private M.A./Double M.A. and improvement of division 2017.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that online payment facility is available for submitting fee throughout Pakistan and students could download the examination form and fee voucher from the official website of KU (www.uok.edu.pk) while the registration fee is Rs3800 , which could be submitted to UBL, HBL, MCB, NBP and Sindh Bank Limited.

He said that students could deposit their registration forms along with the paid fee voucher and relevant documents at the Counter No.3 of Registration Unit (External), located at Silver Jubilee Gate, KU.

Meanwhile, he said that in case of change of subject, the students would be allowed after payment of Rs1000.

