University of Karachi welcomes new students with old tradition

(@FahadShabbir)

The graduates of the University of Karachi, KU's alumni association--Unikarians International along with the faculty, employees, and the administration of the varsity welcomed the new batch of students on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The graduates of the University of Karachi, KU's alumni association--Unikarians International along with the faculty, employees, and the administration of the varsity welcomed the new batch of students on Wednesday.

They gave a warm welcome to Nawardan Jamia (fresh students) at the Silver Jubilee Gate, the main gate of the University of Karachi, said a KU spokesperson.

Unikarians International in the collaboration with the University of Karachi organised the event to welcome the fresh batch of students and their parents.

A large number of students, and parents attended the central orientation program which was held adjacent to the New Administration Building of KU. Later, various departments also arranged orientation programs for newcomers.

The newly enrolled students and alumni along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, registrar, deans of all faculties, members of Senate and Syndicate, chairpersons and directors of various departments, research centers and institutes, and faculty members and employees followed the 30 Huffaz-e-Quran stepped inside the campus from the Silver Jubilee Gate while reciting the Holy Quran and completed it before reaching to the ground adjacent to the New Administration Building.

KU VC Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, President of Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, President of Unikarians International Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi, Director General Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee Sindh Higher Education Commission Nauman Ahsan and President of Karachi University Teachers Association (KUTA) Prof. Dr Solaha Rahman spoke on the occasion.

KU Students' Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali briefed the audience about the history of shifting KU from the old location to the existing place in detail and highlighted the importance of the Youm-e-Jamia and also shared moments from the glorious past of the varsity.

While welcoming the students and their parents to the university, KU VC Prof. Dr Iraqi said that the University of Karachi was a mini-Pakistan, as it has students from every corner of the country, and mentioned that no other university in the country held this distinction.

He informed the newcomers that due to limited resources, access to higher education was not easy for everyone. "You are lucky to have the opportunity to get higher education. Success is not based on desire but hard work." Meanwhile, President of Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Shah said that modern technology had made things easy and "now you can access everything, it depends on you how much you use it".

He mentioned that questioning was a means of learning and students should not hesitate in raising hands in the classrooms.

"My request to the teachers is to not let the creativity of the students die and encourage students to share their thoughts in the classrooms," he urged.

President Unikarians International Prof. Ejaz Faruqi said, "When you get your degree from the University of Karachi, you will know what your status is and how much your degree is worth around the world." He urged students to focus their full attention on education while the job of universities was to build their personality. "When you graduate from here, you will realize how much your personality has improved with your degree," he added.

Director General CI&E Committee Sindh HEC Nauman Ahsan said that the University of Karachi was a city in itself, adding that it had no shortage of talent.

He also urged the learners to utilise their skills to get ahead in their life and achieve their dreams.

Whereas, Dr Solaha, President of KUTA, said that the University of Karachi was an institution of higher education and research that has a special place in society due to its high status.