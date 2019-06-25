US diplomats visit Lincoln Corner at University of Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of US diplomats in Pakistan visited the University of Sargodha and attended a workshop on "Leadership" at the Lincoln Corner Sargodha (LCS) on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A delegation of US diplomats in Pakistan visited the University of Sargodha and attended a workshop on "Leadership" at the Lincoln Corner Sargodha (LCS) on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the Counsel General (CG), US Consulate General Lahore, Colleen Crenwelge and Public Affair Officer (PAO), US Consulate General Lahore, Michael Guinan.

The delegation also visited Lincoln Corner Sargodha to meet the kids of an English Summer Camp and talked about the science, technology, engineering and math. They also asked children about the lessons they have extracted from the movies they had watched in last 15 days.

LCS Coordinator Miss Nimra Zia briefed the delegates about the Summer school at LCS and community outreach through interactive learning sessions while also highlighted the different interactive and learning activities conducted in these sections.

The kids amused the visitors by their stunning musical performances and also sung an English song and national song 'Tera Pakistan hay, yeh mera Pakistan hay'.

CG Colleen Crenwelge said it was wonderful to visit Sargodha University and meeting such a dynamic group of faculty, students and especially kids.

She said these kids were leading Pakistan and the future was bright, said a press release.

The leaders, who focus on the future, understand choices must be made, she said and added, that who practice sound judgment when dealing with people are truly the prudent leaders we all need.

She underscored the importance of education and encouraged strong US-Pakistan relationships.

She said the camp had been promoting reading and communication skills, as well as education in science, technology, engineering and math.

About 60 students are attending summer camp here at LCS while more than 500 students are attending such programs throughout Pakistan.

Michael Guinan said that leaders have the wisdom to clarify what the future needs to look like, what actions would create success and which actions need to be avoided.

"We all want and seek justice for ourselves and no leader will be accepted, if their behaviour and actions are dishonest," he added.