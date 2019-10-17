UVAS Business School arranged orientation sessionfor newly-admitted students

The UVAS Business School of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of Management Studies here on Thursday at the City Campus Lahore

Vice-ChancellorMeritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha presided over the orientation programme and inauguratedBebridge software while Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof DrMuhammad Azam, ChairmanDepartment of Economics & Business Management/UVAS Business School DrRana Muhammad Ayyuband a large number of newly-admitted students and faculty members were attended.



In his address, the VC Prof Pasha said that the university was equally focusing on character building and personality development of students along with their formal education and skills development. He congratulated the students on their admissions and mentioned the facilities of well-equipped classrooms, labs, hostels, research facilities etc, He said that UVAS always promotes its students extra-curricular and co-curricular activities in the university. He said in collaboration with USAID the Center for Applied Policy Research in Livestock (CAPRIL) established in UVAS which was the only center in the institutions of Pakistan who prepared the policy paper regarding livestock for the facilitation of Government of Punjab.

Prof Dr Muhammad Azam said that all the students must be proud to be a part of this alma mater, where qualified Business School faculty will provide students best learning environment and practical exposure by sending them for internships in the different industries and various national level Dice Business Plan competitions.

DrRanaAyyub listed the achievements of Business school students in different national level competitions. He also spoke about the recently developed Bebridge software. He said through this software we can do a lot of activities on one click and it will help us in managing effective communication among teachers and students, retrieval of required data to be provided to various offices like HEC, scheduling of classes and management of the whole faculty and financial management for visiting faculty.

Earlier, The Department of Epidemiology and Public Health of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore along with the Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery jointly organised a seminar on "Farm Biosecurity and Outreach Through Necropsy to Mitigate Zoonotic Risks". A renowned Veterinary Pathologist from Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Florida State, USADrMamoon Rashiddelivered a detailed lecture to UVAS students and faculty members while Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, DrMemoonaCh and number of students and faculty members were attended.