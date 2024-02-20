Open Menu

UVAS Inks MoU With Amanat Dairy Feed For Internship

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 05:27 PM

UVAS inks MoU with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore student society Vets Care Club signed a memorandum of understanding with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship programme and professional development of students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore student society Vets Care Club signed a memorandum of understanding with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship programme and professional development of students.

Registrar Sajjad Hyder and Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani from the UVAS while Chairman Amanat Dairy Feed Javid Iqbal signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus on Tuesday and a number of administrative officers, office bearers and representatives from Amanat Dairy Feed attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Hyder said this cooperation would be beneficial for both organizations

especially for students as they will get internship opportunities to learn about practical knowledge and train for their bright future.

He also highlighted the importance of academia and industries linkages for development of the dairy sector in the country.

Javid Iqbal spoke about the objectives of Amanat Dairy Feed for profitability of livestock farming community by enhancing livestock production.

Under the MoU, Amanat Dairy Feed will provide training and internship opportunities to UVAS students.

The UVAS will provide training to farmers identified by Amanat Dairy Feed to enhance their skills and knowledge in agriculture and animal husbandry.

Both the parties will organize school visit to educate students about the field of veterinary science. They will also arrange treatment and vaccination camps for livestock to ensuring their health, promoting animal welfare and prevention of diseases. They will arrange farmers day and farmers convention for knowledge exchange, enhancing networking and best practice to increase farmers productivity.

Related Topics

Lahore Exchange Agriculture Student Visit University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Best

Recent Stories

70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated

70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated

23 minutes ago
 Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Ge ..

Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30

20 minutes ago
 96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 milli ..

96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 million

20 minutes ago
 Governor stresses students of read books, play rol ..

Governor stresses students of read books, play role for country’s development

20 minutes ago
 Three illegal colonies sealed

Three illegal colonies sealed

20 minutes ago
 FDE, NH&MP organize road safety awareness lecture

FDE, NH&MP organize road safety awareness lecture

20 minutes ago
PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

35 minutes ago
 11 kite sellers arrested

11 kite sellers arrested

25 minutes ago
 PU to host largest book fair on March 7

PU to host largest book fair on March 7

25 minutes ago
 Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on diet ..

Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU

25 minutes ago
 Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League qua ..

Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarter-finals

26 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Education