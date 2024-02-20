UVAS inks MoU with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore student society Vets Care Club signed a memorandum of understanding with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship programme and professional development of students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore student society Vets Care Club signed a memorandum of understanding with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship programme and professional development of students.

Registrar Sajjad Hyder and Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani from the UVAS while Chairman Amanat Dairy Feed Javid Iqbal signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus on Tuesday and a number of administrative officers, office bearers and representatives from Amanat Dairy Feed attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Hyder said this cooperation would be beneficial for both organizations

especially for students as they will get internship opportunities to learn about practical knowledge and train for their bright future.

He also highlighted the importance of academia and industries linkages for development of the dairy sector in the country.

Javid Iqbal spoke about the objectives of Amanat Dairy Feed for profitability of livestock farming community by enhancing livestock production.

Under the MoU, Amanat Dairy Feed will provide training and internship opportunities to UVAS students.

The UVAS will provide training to farmers identified by Amanat Dairy Feed to enhance their skills and knowledge in agriculture and animal husbandry.

Both the parties will organize school visit to educate students about the field of veterinary science. They will also arrange treatment and vaccination camps for livestock to ensuring their health, promoting animal welfare and prevention of diseases. They will arrange farmers day and farmers convention for knowledge exchange, enhancing networking and best practice to increase farmers productivity.