UVAS Inks MoU With Amanat Dairy Feed For Internship
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 05:27 PM
The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore student society Vets Care Club signed a memorandum of understanding with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship programme and professional development of students
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore student society Vets Care Club signed a memorandum of understanding with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship programme and professional development of students.
Registrar Sajjad Hyder and Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani from the UVAS while Chairman Amanat Dairy Feed Javid Iqbal signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus on Tuesday and a number of administrative officers, office bearers and representatives from Amanat Dairy Feed attended the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Hyder said this cooperation would be beneficial for both organizations
especially for students as they will get internship opportunities to learn about practical knowledge and train for their bright future.
He also highlighted the importance of academia and industries linkages for development of the dairy sector in the country.
Javid Iqbal spoke about the objectives of Amanat Dairy Feed for profitability of livestock farming community by enhancing livestock production.
Under the MoU, Amanat Dairy Feed will provide training and internship opportunities to UVAS students.
The UVAS will provide training to farmers identified by Amanat Dairy Feed to enhance their skills and knowledge in agriculture and animal husbandry.
Both the parties will organize school visit to educate students about the field of veterinary science. They will also arrange treatment and vaccination camps for livestock to ensuring their health, promoting animal welfare and prevention of diseases. They will arrange farmers day and farmers convention for knowledge exchange, enhancing networking and best practice to increase farmers productivity.
Recent Stories
70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated
Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30
96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 million
Governor stresses students of read books, play role for country’s development
Three illegal colonies sealed
FDE, NH&MP organize road safety awareness lecture
PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
11 kite sellers arrested
PU to host largest book fair on March 7
Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU
Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarter-finals
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results
More Stories From Education
-
96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 million20 minutes ago
-
Governor stresses students of read books, play role for country’s development20 minutes ago
-
Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use42 minutes ago
-
SU issues schedule of buses21 hours ago
-
PU issues roll number slips23 hours ago
-
PU Library Club arranges introductory talk23 hours ago
-
Orientation session on BS Program in Sindh's public sector colleges held23 hours ago
-
Dr Jamil appointed Executive Member of South Asian Chapter of Translators23 hours ago
-
AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 31 day ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, organizes interviews for bank jobs.3 days ago
-
NAEAC team visits PU departments3 days ago
-
HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship4 days ago