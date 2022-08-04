UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutrition & Health Centre’

The Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged nutrition assessment camp on Wednesday at City Campus

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated Community Nutrition & Health Centre (CN&HC) while Chairman (FSHN) Dr Snaullah Iqbal, Incharge (CN&HC) Dr Qaisar Raza and a number of faculty members, lady health workers, students and women from civil society were present on the occasion.

While addressing the audience, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the importance of nutrition, balanced diet and civic engagement activities for the betterment of public health.

He lauded the services of Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition (FSHN) provided through Community Nutrition & Health Centre regarding the body composition analyzer related to anthropometrics & body composition analysis, bone mineral density test, blood pressure/blood glucose measurement, clinical observation, dietary history and nutrition education awareness to general public by the well-known nutritionists of UVAS. He also said this community centre is one of its kinds in Lahore which is at par or even better as compared to its contemporary facilities in the city.