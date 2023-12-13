Open Menu

UVAS Workshop On ‘Anaesthesia In Pet Animals Practice’ Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 07:11 PM

UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals practice’ concludes

The Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged two-day workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ at Veterinary Academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged two-day workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ at Veterinary Academy.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the workshop and Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam chaired the concluding ceremony and presented shields to the resource persons, organisers and distributed certificates among the participants. Prof Dr Asim Khalid Mehmood, Dr Uzma Fareed Durrani, Dr Ziaullah Mughal and a number of participants/clinicians, vet professionals and postgraduate students were present.

During the two-day workshop, experts delivered their lectures on the topic of physiological aspects of anaesthesia, pre-anaesthesia assessment of patients, gas anaesthesia, birds and rabbit anaesthesia, anaesthesia emergencies, hands on training on local anaesthesia techniques, hands-on training on injectable and gas anaesthesia, general monitoring of hands-on training of gas anaesthesia and emergency management and general hands-on training of gas anaesthesia in birds and rabbit, etc.

The aim of the workshop was to impart practical knowledge regarding latest anaesthesia techniques in the field of veterinary anaesthesia to the small animal practitioner.

Related Topics

Lahore Business University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Gas

Recent Stories

RDA to provide all possible support to promote con ..

RDA to provide all possible support to promote construction activities: DG RDA

9 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad directs to focus on municipal servic ..

DC Abbottabad directs to focus on municipal services for the citizens

45 seconds ago
 Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only k ..

Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only key to socio-economic developme ..

3 minutes ago
 Customs seizes non-duty paid items

Customs seizes non-duty paid items

47 seconds ago
 Islamabad police engage Quaid-e-Azam University st ..

Islamabad police engage Quaid-e-Azam University students in drug prevention camp ..

48 seconds ago
 Bilawal for reinvigorated democratic process to e ..

Bilawal for reinvigorated democratic process to ensure country's development & ..

50 seconds ago
Bilawal vows to construct three million houses for ..

Bilawal vows to construct three million houses for poor people

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs significant transformation in insur ..

Pakistan needs significant transformation in insurance industry: Dr. Shamshad

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on Petroleum recommends formalization ..

Senate body on Petroleum recommends formalization of policy for LNG import

4 minutes ago
 International delegation visits Lahore Railway Sta ..

International delegation visits Lahore Railway Station

58 minutes ago
 Manchester United slide out of Champions League

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

1 hour ago
 China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education