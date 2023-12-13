UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals practice’ concludes

The Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged two-day workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ at Veterinary Academy

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the inaugural session of the workshop and Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam chaired the concluding ceremony and presented shields to the resource persons, organisers and distributed certificates among the participants. Prof Dr Asim Khalid Mehmood, Dr Uzma Fareed Durrani, Dr Ziaullah Mughal and a number of participants/clinicians, vet professionals and postgraduate students were present.

During the two-day workshop, experts delivered their lectures on the topic of physiological aspects of anaesthesia, pre-anaesthesia assessment of patients, gas anaesthesia, birds and rabbit anaesthesia, anaesthesia emergencies, hands on training on local anaesthesia techniques, hands-on training on injectable and gas anaesthesia, general monitoring of hands-on training of gas anaesthesia and emergency management and general hands-on training of gas anaesthesia in birds and rabbit, etc.

The aim of the workshop was to impart practical knowledge regarding latest anaesthesia techniques in the field of veterinary anaesthesia to the small animal practitioner.