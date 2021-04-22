VC Islamia University for international linkages to improve versity

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that steps are being taken for cooperation and collaboration with various international universities and institutions to bring the university among the best of the world. World-famous Chinese Agriculture University has offered 20 scholarships to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in various disciplines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that steps are being taken for cooperation and collaboration with various international universities and institutions to bring the university among the best of the world.

World-famous Chinese Agriculture University has offered 20 scholarships to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in various disciplines. Candidates for 20 PhD Scholarships provided by Sichuan Agricultural University have been interviewed.

The selection committee was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and the members were Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Dr Abid Shehzad Director International Linkages, Dr Muhammad Ali Raza Assistant Professor Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies.