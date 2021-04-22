UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Islamia University For International Linkages To Improve Versity

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:16 PM

VC Islamia University for international linkages to improve versity

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that steps are being taken for cooperation and collaboration with various international universities and institutions to bring the university among the best of the world. World-famous Chinese Agriculture University has offered 20 scholarships to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in various disciplines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that steps are being taken for cooperation and collaboration with various international universities and institutions to bring the university among the best of the world.

World-famous Chinese Agriculture University has offered 20 scholarships to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in various disciplines. Candidates for 20 PhD Scholarships provided by Sichuan Agricultural University have been interviewed.

The selection committee was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and the members were Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Dr Abid Shehzad Director International Linkages, Dr Muhammad Ali Raza Assistant Professor Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies.

Related Topics

World China Agriculture Muhammad Ali IUB Cholistan Best

Recent Stories

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

6 minutes ago

FM pays respects at shrine of Imam Ali Raza (A.S) ..

43 seconds ago

EU looks to sue AstraZeneca over delivery shortfal ..

45 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

46 seconds ago

EU Members Agree on Technical Specifications for F ..

47 seconds ago

4 dead, 803 injured in road accidents across Punja ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.