Workshop held to develop law curriculum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :National academy of Higher education (NAHE), Islamabad has organized a two-day workshop to formulate law curriculum in the country.

The NAHE conducted the workshop in collaboration with the Warwick Law School, University of Warwick, United Kingdom, says a press release received here on Wednesday.

The initiative was taken in light the Supreme Court's decision regarding revamping and re-writing of the Law Curriculum. Dr Shaheen Sardar Ali, Professor of Law at Warwick Law school was resource person for the workshop. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and Associate Member of the International Academy of Comparative Law.

The workshop was attended by sixteen faculty members from five universities of twin cities having law departments, including Federal urdu University, Quaid-i-Azam University, Bahria University, International Islamic University, Fatima Jinnah Women University and a special representative from Pakistan Bar Council, Islamabad.

The core content of the workshop highlighted how to demonstrate in-depth knowledge and understanding, more specifically, to acquire a comprehensive understanding; how to demonstrate ability to work effectively in groups, taking account of expressed opinions and dealing with them effectively, work with sensitivity, recognising different perspectives; how to demonstrate an advanced ability to deliver effective oral presentation skills; how to critically engage with and evaluate the emerging jurisprudence and the ability to critically analyse, examine and understand legal, economic, political and social materials.

Executive Director HEC, Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Asghar, distributed certificates among the participants and lauded the efforts and contribution of Dr Shaheen Sardar Ali for designing and developing this workshop. He assured all possible support and facilitation from HEC to uplift the standards of curriculum and to nurture research culture in the Faculty of Law.

Terming Law as a valuable subject of Social Sciences, he said that HEC would take care of every requirement of the curriculum as per recommendations of the workshop and to equip the relevant faculty with modern tools, techniques focusing the desired results.