WU ,Fatima Jinnah Women University sign MoU on academia, research cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

A Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) was signed between The Women University (WU) and Fatima Jinnah Women University(FJWU) on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):A Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) was signed between The Women University (WU) and Fatima Jinnah Women University(FJWU) on Friday.

The MoU aims to promote joint academic collaborations, holding conferences,capacity building ,faculty exchange and joint research projects between the two organisations.

The memorandum was signed by Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr Uzma Quraishi (WUM) , Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Samia Hamid(FJWU). The ceremony was attended by Dr. Asmat Naz, Prof. Farzana Akram, Prof.Qudsia Khakwani and Prof Anila Asif.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Samia Hamid exchanged the mementos and reiterated the commitment to continue strengthen the academic-industry linkage.

Whereas the two universities desire to develop academic cooperation in various fields, and agreed to initiate collaborative activities in academic areas of mutual interest such as exchange of faculty and researchers for purpose of teaching, conducting lectures and research, exchange of expertise, exchange of students, conducting collaborative research projects, jointly organizing symposia, seminars, and conferences as well as sharing of academic information and materials.

WU VC, Dr Uzma Quraishi while addressing the ceremony said that research was an integral part for enhancing students abilities and vision. She declared the MoU with FJWU as a good omen for Women University Multan.

She further said that keeping ourselves equipped with modern research and knowledge according to the demands of modern era is the prime need of the time. This memorandum of understanding would lead to exchange of faculty and students and collaboration in joint projects.

FJWU Vice Chancellor ,Dr Samia Hamid said that our university is proud to collaborate with such a prestigious and leading institution of female education in South Punjab. It reflects the sustained collaboration between the FJWU and Women University Multan.