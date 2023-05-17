UrduPoint.com

1 Bn People Around The World Live With Hypertension

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 08:20 PM

World Hypertension Day was observed here on Wednesday with a theme to "measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer", and focusing on combatting low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low to middle-income areas, and accurate blood pressure measurement methods

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :World Hypertension Day was observed here on Wednesday with a theme to "measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer", and focusing on combatting low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low to middle-income areas, and accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

Talking to APP Dean Ayub Medical College and Chief Executive Dr. Umer Farooq said the aim of World Hypertension Day is to raise awareness about high blood pressure, how to prevent and deal with its complications.

He further said that more than one billion people around the world live with hypertension (high blood pressure), which is a major cause of cardiovascular disease and premature death worldwide.

Dr Umer Farooq said that the burden of hypertension is felt disproportionately in low- and middle-income countries, where two-thirds of cases are found, largely due to increased risk factors in those populations in recent decades.

To a question, he said the National Health Survey of Pakistan estimated that hypertension affects 18% of adults and 33% above 45 years old.

In another report, it was shown that 18% of people in Pakistan suffer from hypertension with every third person over the age of 40 becoming increasingly vulnerable to a wide range of diseases, he said.

Talking about the precautionary measures Dr. Umer Farooq Said people should take a healthy diet and choose healthy life to avoid high blood pressure and its complications. Keep a healthy weight, be physically active, avoid smoking and get enough sleep, he added.

