UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1000 Dengue Fever Suspects Visit Allied Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:50 PM

1000 dengue fever suspects visit allied hospitals

Around 1000 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city ,out of which 8 cases were positive who were provided the required treatment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Around 1000 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city ,out of which 8 cases were positive who were provided the required treatment.

Incharge Anti-dengue campaign Municipal corporation area Dr Zeeshan told APP that maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients had been made; besides all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different localities of the city especially from where dengue patients were being reported.

He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and do not be panic as the dengue fever was curable with time.

Zeeshan asked the residents to use mosquito net or mosquito repellents like mats and coils. He said dengue was under control in Rawalpindi and health department was on high alert to cope with any situation.

The Incharge called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to spread of dengue larvae.

Related Topics

Dengue Alert Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Almost 1Mln Fans Apply for Tickets to Euro 2020 Ma ..

28 seconds ago

Supreme Court starts to hear cases through videoli ..

31 seconds ago

KP assembly passes four resolutions unanimously

32 seconds ago

Multan Police arrest 15 outlaws

34 seconds ago

Sindh University vice chancellor visits campus to ..

5 minutes ago

Trump again attacks liberal US congresswomen

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.