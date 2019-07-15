1000 dengue fever suspects visit allied hospitals

Around 1000 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city ,out of which 8 cases were positive who were provided the required treatment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Around 1000 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city ,out of which 8 cases were positive who were provided the required treatment.

Incharge Anti-dengue campaign Municipal corporation area Dr Zeeshan told APP that maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients had been made; besides all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different localities of the city especially from where dengue patients were being reported.

He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and do not be panic as the dengue fever was curable with time.

Zeeshan asked the residents to use mosquito net or mosquito repellents like mats and coils. He said dengue was under control in Rawalpindi and health department was on high alert to cope with any situation.

The Incharge called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to spread of dengue larvae.