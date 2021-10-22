UrduPoint.com

16 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

As many as 16 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 16 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,556 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 239 while 25,405 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 55 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 19 at DHQ Hospital and 8 at General Hospital. He said that 133 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

