17 More Tested Positive Of Coronavirus In RWP

17 more tested positive of coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 17 more patients were tested positive of the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with six belonging to the Rawal town, four each from Rawalpindi cantonment and Potohar town, two from Taxila, while one case has arrived from Gujar Khan.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Thursday,24 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, including 12 in Fauji foundation hospital, eight in Institute of Urology, two in Benazir Bhutto, and one in Bilal and Attock hospitals each.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, seven stable and 16 on oxygen support.

" Around 3,835,077 people, including 44,152 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 38,040 patients had been discharged after recovery out of the total 39,389 tested positive so far, adding 128 were quarantined, including 105 at homes and 23 in the isolation centres.

The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,517 samples were collected, out of which 1,500 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.12 per cent.

