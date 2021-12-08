UrduPoint.com

18 Mln Families Availing Free Medical Treatment Through Health Card: Dr Faisal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

18 mln families availing free medical treatment through health card: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan Wednesday said that about 18 million families across the country are being provided free medical treatment through the Health Card facility

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan Wednesday said that about 18 million families across the country are being provided free medical treatment through the Health Card facility.

Talking to media persons while inaugurating the OPD Pilot project for Beneficiaries of Health Facility Program here, the SAPM said the present government is committed for ensuring universal health coverage.

Dr Faisal said that beneficiaries are receiving National Health Cards which is providing financial protection for indoor healthcare services under universal health coverage.

He said all preparations are underway to expand the group of selected beneficiaries from Primary health care to outpatient departments in Islamabad.

The SAPM said the scope of the health facility program has spread across the country and no poor person would have to face difficulties in availing of treatment facilities.

Dr Faisal said that more than 500 public and private hospitals in the country are on the panel of Sehat Sahulat Card, adding that the government is introducing revolutionary reforms in the health sector.

He said that free-of-cost medical facilities would be provided throughout Punjab under the Universal Health coverage soon.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Poor Punjab Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Mi ..

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Middle East: Commissioner Genera ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

17 minutes ago
 China's Hunan sees robust foreign trade growth in ..

China's Hunan sees robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Nov

34 seconds ago
 Committee reviews stock, production of urea

Committee reviews stock, production of urea

36 seconds ago
 Indian Chief of Defense Staff Admitted to Hospital ..

Indian Chief of Defense Staff Admitted to Hospital After Helicopter Accident - R ..

37 seconds ago
 Baerbock Appointed as German Foreign Minister, Lam ..

Baerbock Appointed as German Foreign Minister, Lambrecht to Head Defense Ministr ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.