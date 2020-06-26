UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

189 Oxygenated Beds Have Recently Been Added In The Hospitals Of Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:29 PM

189 oxygenated beds have recently been added in the hospitals of Islamabad

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday apprised that 189 oxygenated beds have recently been added in the hospitals of Islamabad including 117 oxygenated beds in PIMS (Total no of beds reached 192), 13 oxygenated beds in Polyclinic (total no of beds reached 27), 59 beds in CDA Hospital (total no of beds reached 83)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th June, 2020) The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday apprised that 189 oxygenated beds have recently been added in the hospitals of Islamabad including 117 oxygenated beds in PIMS (Total no of beds reached 192), 13 oxygenated beds in Polyclinic (total no of beds reached 27), 59 beds in CDA Hospital (total no of beds reached 83).

PIMS and CDA hospitals are also provided additional 20 and 21 ventilators separately. The NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer was briefed about the ramp up plan for enhancing hospital capacity to cater for contingency plans.

The meeting was informed that 325 oxygenated beds would be provided to Rawalpindi hospitals within the next 10 days. NCOC asked the provinces to share their proposals for establishing cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha for devising a consensus on Eid-ul-Azha management.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Market Capital Development Authority Share

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan announces demarcat ..

5 minutes ago

Six Remain Missing After After Boat Carrying 24 Sa ..

5 minutes ago

Motegi Declines to Comment on Impact of Scrapping ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 1 percent

5 minutes ago

UN tallies action so far to fight COVID-19, and ro ..

60 minutes ago

Pakistani academia must innovate or get disrupted: ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.