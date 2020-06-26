The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday apprised that 189 oxygenated beds have recently been added in the hospitals of Islamabad including 117 oxygenated beds in PIMS (Total no of beds reached 192), 13 oxygenated beds in Polyclinic (total no of beds reached 27), 59 beds in CDA Hospital (total no of beds reached 83)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th June, 2020) The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday apprised that 189 oxygenated beds have recently been added in the hospitals of Islamabad including 117 oxygenated beds in PIMS (Total no of beds reached 192), 13 oxygenated beds in Polyclinic (total no of beds reached 27), 59 beds in CDA Hospital (total no of beds reached 83).

PIMS and CDA hospitals are also provided additional 20 and 21 ventilators separately. The NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer was briefed about the ramp up plan for enhancing hospital capacity to cater for contingency plans.

The meeting was informed that 325 oxygenated beds would be provided to Rawalpindi hospitals within the next 10 days. NCOC asked the provinces to share their proposals for establishing cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha for devising a consensus on Eid-ul-Azha management.