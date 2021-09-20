UrduPoint.com

21 Dengue Infected Patients Under Treatment At KTH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:20 PM

The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Monday said there were 21 dengue infected patients under treatment at the hospital, of which mostly belonged to the suburb areas of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Monday said there were 21 dengue infected patients under treatment at the hospital, of which mostly belonged to the suburb areas of the district.

It said the 21 patients included nine women, two under eighteen boys and 10 men belonging to Tehkal, academy Town, Sufaid Dheri, Danish Abad, Sarband, Landikotal and adjacent areas.

During the last 24 hours, the hospital conducted 1113 dengue tests of which 130 were received as positive while 983 as negative.

The administration further said that from 1st to 19th September, 16023 medical tests for dengue virus were conducted of which 2110 were positive while 13913 were negative.

The hospital's administration said all the dengue virus infected patients were being provided with the best possible treatment facilities at the hospital.

