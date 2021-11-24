24 new dengue cases reported during last 24 hours

As many as 24 new dengue positive cases reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of positive cases to 3709 at three public sector hospitals of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 24 new dengue positive cases reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of positive cases to 3709 at three public sector hospitals of the city.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Wednesday said that Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH)had registered 14 new patients, Holy Family Hospital(HFH)three while seven patients had arrived at District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) in 24 hours.

He informed that 3662 patients had been discharged out of the total 3709 reported so far. "Presently 31 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 22 are positive, ten positive out of 16 in BBH and 15 confirmed cases out of the total 22 admitted in DHQ hospital," he said, adding six patients were in a critical position at HFH and one in BBH.

The health officer said that 229 beds were available at the allied hospitals to deal with the dengue patients, including 100 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 60 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 69 were occupied yet.

Dr Sajjad said dengue fever cases were subsiding with weather conditions; however, there was a need to remain alert as dengue larvae breeding can occur inside houses due to temperature suitable for its growth.

The health officer urged the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately on toll-no 0800-99000 if dengue larvae were found in their houses.