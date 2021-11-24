UrduPoint.com

24 New Dengue Cases Reported During Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

24 new dengue cases reported during last 24 hours

As many as 24 new dengue positive cases reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of positive cases to 3709 at three public sector hospitals of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 24 new dengue positive cases reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of positive cases to 3709 at three public sector hospitals of the city.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Wednesday said that Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH)had registered 14 new patients, Holy Family Hospital(HFH)three while seven patients had arrived at District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) in 24 hours.

He informed that 3662 patients had been discharged out of the total 3709 reported so far. "Presently 31 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 22 are positive, ten positive out of 16 in BBH and 15 confirmed cases out of the total 22 admitted in DHQ hospital," he said, adding six patients were in a critical position at HFH and one in BBH.

The health officer said that 229 beds were available at the allied hospitals to deal with the dengue patients, including 100 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 60 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 69 were occupied yet.

Dr Sajjad said dengue fever cases were subsiding with weather conditions; however, there was a need to remain alert as dengue larvae breeding can occur inside houses due to temperature suitable for its growth.

The health officer urged the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately on toll-no 0800-99000 if dengue larvae were found in their houses.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Benazir Bhutto Alert Family

Recent Stories

Active corona cases drop to 78 in Faisalabad

Active corona cases drop to 78 in Faisalabad

56 seconds ago
 EU health agency calls for 'urgent' Covid measures ..

EU health agency calls for 'urgent' Covid measures

57 seconds ago
 Corruption bathed PMLN can't afford independent ju ..

Corruption bathed PMLN can't afford independent judiciary: Farrukh Habib

59 seconds ago
 Cambodian PM urges more efforts to support multila ..

Cambodian PM urges more efforts to support multilateral trading system

1 minute ago
 Speakers underscores importance of Islam's teachin ..

Speakers underscores importance of Islam's teachings for Muslim family system

1 minute ago
 Four held with narcotics

Four held with narcotics

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.