2600 prisoners screened corona negative

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Over 2600 prison inmates were screened out in district, central and women jails for testing corona virus here Thursday.

DIG Prison Mohsin Rafique said that 96 women were also included for testing corona virus. He said none of prisoner was proved as positive, rather declared healthy and as usual, with no sign and symptom of viral disease diagnosed in their bodies.