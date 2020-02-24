270 people vaccinated in Hepatitis screening camp

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Hepatitis Control Program Sindh on Monday organized "Hepatitis Screening and Vaccination" camp here at village Kako Mangwani near Hatri area of Hyderabad.

On the directives of Provincial Coordinator Dr. Zulifiqar Ali Dharejo, Dr. Ghulam Rasool Shah, Chairman UC Hatri-2 Sayed Kamil Shah and the Media Coordinator of the Program Khuram Khan have inaugurated the camp in which as many as 270 people had been provided protection against infection by vaccinating them.

According to details, 24 villagers have been diagnosed with suspected Hepatitis B virus through initial tests and their blood samples were sent to the laboratories for PCR test to ascertain the level of the virus.

On the occasion, the villagers were informed that the aim of organizing this camp was to prevent people from catching Hepatitis virus which dangerous but curable.

Hepatitis is a dangerous viral infection which affects the function of liver, Dr. Ghulam Rasool Shah said and informed that provincial government under Hepatitis Control Program, was providing free of cost treatment to the affected people.

He informed that the main causes of Hepatitis B and C were unsafe blood transfusion and having contacts with infected persons.