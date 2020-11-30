UrduPoint.com
2,839 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 40 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 02:19 PM

2,839 new Coronavirus cases reported; 40 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 48,576 as 2,839 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 48,576 as 2,839 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Forty corona patients, 37 of whom were under treatment in hospital and three out of hospital died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 300 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,757 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 33,302 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 10,081 in Sindh, 10,825 in Punjab, 5,624 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,149 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 477 in Balochistan, 350 in GB, and 796 in AJK.

Around 341,423 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 398,024 cases were detected so far, including AJK 6,855, Balochistan 17,158, GB 4,649, ICT 30,123, KP 47,190, Punjab 119,035 and Sindh 173,014.

About 8,025 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,924 Sindh among 11 of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Sunday, 2,991 in Punjab 11 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Sunday, 1,368 in KP nine of them died in hospital on Sunday, 314 in ICT among five of them died in hospital on Sunday, 166 in Balochistan, 97 in GB and 165 in AJK one of them died in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 5,508,810 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 614 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,543 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

