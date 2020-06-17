37 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized in AJK

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the COVID-19 pandemic claimed a total of 15 lives so far and 37 new positive cases of coronavirus had been registered during last 24 hours raising the tally to 740 , it was officially stated on Wednesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) : In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the COVID-19 pandemic claimed a total of 15 lives so far and 37 new positive cases of coronavirus had been registered during last 24 hours raising the tally to 740 , it was officially stated on Wednesday.

The official statement released to the media persons on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 37 new cases in AJK which include 20 patients in Muzaffarabad, 11 in Mirpur , 2 in Rawalakot and one each in Bagh, Hattiyan Bala, Bhimbher and Kotli districts.

The 15 ill-fated persons lost lives due to the pandemic so far including 7 in Muzaffarabad district, 3 in Mirpur. 02 in Bagh and one each in Rawalkot, Palandri and Bagh districts.

At present, a total of 423 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / home isolation centers at present, the health authorities said.

These patients included 256 housed in home isolation and 167 admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of AJK.

At the same time, after the complete recovery, 12 more patients were discharged from the health facilities from various parts of the state raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 302 , the health authorities disclosed.

A total of 425 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir.

A total of 12,149 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 12,099 had been received with 740 positive cases.

Meanwhile the AJK health authorities said in a statement, a total of 10887 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 53 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Capacity- building training in infection, prevention and control had been launched in all the state-run isolation centers with the coordination of the World Health Organization, the health authorities added.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah.