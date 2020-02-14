464,068 children to be administered anti-polio drops: DC

Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqaib Raza Aslam has said that 464,068 children up to the age of five-year of 263,690 families would be administered oral polio drops during the upcoming drive started from February 17 across the district

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqaib Raza Aslam has said that 464,068 children up to the age of five-year of 263,690 families would be administered oral polio drops during the upcoming drive started from February 17 across the district.

He expressed these views while addressing a two-day seminar organized for LHWs at Wadudia Hall here Friday.

Dr. Haider Ali of WHO, LHW Coordinator Dr Fazal Arif, National Staff Officer Dr Anwar Jamal, Coordinator EPI Dr Liaqat Ali and officials of KP Health department were present on the occasion.

The DC was informed that 1632 teams have been constituted for upcoming polio campaign under the supervision of 353 Area In-charges and 77 UCs Medical Officers.

The polio teams along with district administration's staff would administer polio drops to each and every child at their doorstep.

He said we were striving for eradication of polio with extra zeal and zest. Not a single case of polio had been reported from district Swat till date due to better performance of field staff and cooperation of the community.

He said the position of Lady Health Workers (LHWs) in dispensation of health services was like a backbone and the district administration always stood alongside them for successful polio vaccination drive.

DC appealed to the people to cooperate with administration staff during the upcoming anti-polio drive and ensure its success.