A seminar on Breast Cancer awareness was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Arts Council Karachi hosted a seminar on breast cancer awareness in the Haseena Moin Hall

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Oct, 2021) Arts Council Karachi hosted a seminar on breast cancer awareness in the Haseena Moin Hall. Speaking on the occasion President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah has said that Arts Council is basically an institution of fine arts but every school of thought of the society is provided facility here to discuss their problems. He said that Arts Council is ready to support and facilitate every social and medical awareness campaign we believe that every section of the society is interconnected. He said that civil society should fully support the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign to make it a success, adding that it is a dangerous disease that affects not only a woman but also the entire family.

Because the home and family are inhabited by women, the disease can only be controlled with awareness, precaution, and timely checkups. He further said that the treatment of the disease is expensive so civil society philanthropists and donors should raise funds for the treatment. The Arts Council will also play its role in this cause and will continue to do so. On the occasion, the founder of Pink Ribbon Pakistan Umar Aftab, Member Sindh Assembly Rabia Azfar Nizami, Senior breast cancer surgeon Dr. Shahista Khan, Dr. Rufina Soomro, Senior Journalist Aafia Salam, and secretary-general NFEH Ruqia Naeem also addressed the seminar.