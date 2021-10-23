UrduPoint.com

A Seminar On Breast Cancer Awareness Was Held At The Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:28 PM

A seminar on Breast Cancer awareness was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Arts Council Karachi hosted a seminar on breast cancer awareness in the Haseena Moin Hall

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Oct, 2021) Arts Council Karachi hosted a seminar on breast cancer awareness in the Haseena Moin Hall. Speaking on the occasion President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah has said that Arts Council is basically an institution of fine arts but every school of thought of the society is provided facility here to discuss their problems. He said that Arts Council is ready to support and facilitate every social and medical awareness campaign we believe that every section of the society is interconnected. He said that civil society should fully support the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign to make it a success, adding that it is a dangerous disease that affects not only a woman but also the entire family.

Because the home and family are inhabited by women, the disease can only be controlled with awareness, precaution, and timely checkups. He further said that the treatment of the disease is expensive so civil society philanthropists and donors should raise funds for the treatment. The Arts Council will also play its role in this cause and will continue to do so. On the occasion, the founder of Pink Ribbon Pakistan Umar Aftab, Member Sindh Assembly Rabia Azfar Nizami, Senior breast cancer surgeon Dr. Shahista Khan, Dr. Rufina Soomro, Senior Journalist Aafia Salam, and secretary-general NFEH Ruqia Naeem also addressed the seminar.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Civil Society Fine Haseena Moin Women Breast Cancer Family

Recent Stories

Matildas shrug off abuse scrutiny to beat Brazil 3 ..

Matildas shrug off abuse scrutiny to beat Brazil 3-1

6 minutes ago
 Brazil's Andrade claims world vault title

Brazil's Andrade claims world vault title

6 minutes ago
 Hazlewood's 2-19 helps Australia limit South Afric ..

Hazlewood's 2-19 helps Australia limit South Africa to 118-9

6 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Repel Any Sabotage Act From Ukrain ..

Russia Ready to Repel Any Sabotage Act From Ukraine - Lawmaker From Crimea

6 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency meets high-level Hungarian delega ..

UAE Space Agency meets high-level Hungarian delegation to bolster collaboration

15 minutes ago
 Asad Umar hails US-DFC for continuing investments ..

Asad Umar hails US-DFC for continuing investments in Pakistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.