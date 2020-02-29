UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC Seeks Effective Strategy To Control Dengue Larva

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:20 PM

ADC seeks effective strategy to control dengue larva

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rana Ikhlaq Ahmad Saturday sought effective strategy to be adopted against threat of growing dengue larva after recent spell of rains lashed various areas of the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rana Ikhlaq Ahmad Saturday sought effective strategy to be adopted against threat of growing dengue larva after recent spell of rains lashed various areas of the district.

Addressing a meeting arranged here, he ordered to ensure water drainage from water-filled especially low lying areas of the district as they became center of dengue larva breeding.

He asked all local departments concerned to prepare report over the threat on daily basis, with resolving people's complaint to combat the issue effectively.

All operational activities should be followed up properly, he remarked.

Rana Ikhlaq appreciated few hospitals reports for organizing reports over said hazard on time.

He expressed satisfaction that 'dengue-related activities were going on in good manner.

Related Topics

Dengue Water All From Rains

Recent Stories

West zone police arrests 56 including 22 peddlers ..

1 minute ago

Six illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Secretary Challans 15 vehicles, imposes fines in S ..

1 minute ago

Abe Says to Do Everything to Stop Spread of COVID- ..

1 minute ago

Tennis: ATP and WTA tournament results after Frida ..

14 minutes ago

New Zealand salvage win, India stay unbeaten at wo ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.