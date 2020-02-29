ADC seeks effective strategy to control dengue larva

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rana Ikhlaq Ahmad Saturday sought effective strategy to be adopted against threat of growing dengue larva after recent spell of rains lashed various areas of the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rana Ikhlaq Ahmad Saturday sought effective strategy to be adopted against threat of growing dengue larva after recent spell of rains lashed various areas of the district.

Addressing a meeting arranged here, he ordered to ensure water drainage from water-filled especially low lying areas of the district as they became center of dengue larva breeding.

He asked all local departments concerned to prepare report over the threat on daily basis, with resolving people's complaint to combat the issue effectively.

All operational activities should be followed up properly, he remarked.

Rana Ikhlaq appreciated few hospitals reports for organizing reports over said hazard on time.

He expressed satisfaction that 'dengue-related activities were going on in good manner.