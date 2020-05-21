UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Confirms 531 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 8,676

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Afghanistan confirms 531 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 8,676

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 531 new positive cases of COVID-19 including 274 in capital Kabul over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients to 8,676 in the country, a spokesman for the ministry Tawhid Shakohmand said.

This was the highest daily increase since the outbreak in Afghanistan in February. Six patients have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death number to 193, the official added.

According to the official, eight patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, totaling the number of the recovered to 938.

