African Countries Report 10,297 Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Cases As Tally Surpass 11.6 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 04:48 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:The African continent reported 10,297 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Monday evening.

Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose from 11,596,707 Sunday to 11,607,004 as of Monday.

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 252,915 while 10,949,245 people who have been infected with the disease have recovered, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,929,872 cases, while the northern African countries of Morocco and Tunisia reported 1,166,628 and 1,041,789 cases respectively, according to the agency.

